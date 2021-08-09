Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 196,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305,980 shares.The stock last traded at $15.32 and had previously closed at $14.81.
LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
