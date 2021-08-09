Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 196,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305,980 shares.The stock last traded at $15.32 and had previously closed at $14.81.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.