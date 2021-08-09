Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.