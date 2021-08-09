Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.
Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
