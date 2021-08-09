LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.07). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.