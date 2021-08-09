Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 8,400 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $348.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

