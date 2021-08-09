Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 9,400 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 18,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,614. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

