Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.64. 42,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.