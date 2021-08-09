Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 6,200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $146.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,662. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.