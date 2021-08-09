Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 72,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HP were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 109.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 547.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HP by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,314. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

