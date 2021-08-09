Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.29

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

