Loser Coin Price Up 2.2% This Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $6.67 million and $2.29 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00144192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,415.04 or 0.98627411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00770234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.