Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.