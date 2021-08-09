LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $26,393.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,571.92 or 0.99803540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00029872 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.61 or 0.01052551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00345604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00369640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004403 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,860,817 coins and its circulating supply is 11,853,585 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

