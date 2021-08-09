Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Set at $92.00 by Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) received a $92.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.90. 109,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94. Magna International has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.