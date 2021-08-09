Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

