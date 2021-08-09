Maple Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 73.9% against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $864,345.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $12.19 or 0.00026533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00807835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00104752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

