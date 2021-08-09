Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $11.60 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

MRO stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

