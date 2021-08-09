Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $27.28

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $28.27. Marqeta shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

