Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $521.10. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,741. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.01. The firm has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

