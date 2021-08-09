Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 97 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.47 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

