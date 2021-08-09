Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.96. 2,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

