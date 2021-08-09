Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

