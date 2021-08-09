Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.10 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.95 or 0.00014987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $109.10 million and $83.10 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00820762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00103962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,704,682 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

