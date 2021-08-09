Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.