MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Hits $631,487.01 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $631,487.01 and approximately $52,090.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.50 or 1.00149925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.31 or 0.01032131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00344124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00385365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00068578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004439 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

