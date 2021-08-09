Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0247 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Mayfield Childcare’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Mayfield Childcare

Mayfield Childcare Limited provides long day childcare services in Victoria, Australia. The company operates 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

