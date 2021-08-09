Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BOKF NA boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SIVB stock opened at $589.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.07. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.