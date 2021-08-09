Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 134,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $131.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $134.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

