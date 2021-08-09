Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

