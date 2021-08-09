Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after buying an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

