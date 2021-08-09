McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.87. 52,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 972,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

MCFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

