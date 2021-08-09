McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

