Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price target for the company.

MEDXF opened at $3.81 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

