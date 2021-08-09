MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.56 Million

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $463.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.57 million to $474.50 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 191,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 251,346 shares during the last quarter.

MD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 547,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.