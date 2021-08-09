Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells $178,000.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.75.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.