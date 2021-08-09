Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $128.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.60 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.