MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 1,341.6% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 2,981.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 1,341.6% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and approximately $15,957.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00137820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.59 or 0.99886669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00771852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

