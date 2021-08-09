MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,930.00 at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,886.58.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,756.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,509.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.