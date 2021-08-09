Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 3,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,292. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $872.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.