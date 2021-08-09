MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $719.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MSTR. Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $501.56.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $748.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,570. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

