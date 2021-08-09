Millennium Management LLC Acquires 207,745 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 480.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,745 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,272,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $7,487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Blucora by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BCOR stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

