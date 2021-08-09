Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Workhorse Group worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 595,380 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

