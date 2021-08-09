Millennium Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 139.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Organogenesis worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

