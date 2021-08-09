Millennium Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

CRK stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

