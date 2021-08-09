Millennium Management LLC Sells 154,456 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,456 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

SSP opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

