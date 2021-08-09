Millennium Management LLC Takes $4.38 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.