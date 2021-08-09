Mincon Group plc Declares Dividend of €0.01 (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.92. Mincon Group has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £233.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

