Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $236.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

