Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,914 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Comerica stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

