Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

