Mizuho Increases MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $32.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

MD has been the subject of several other reports. increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

MEDNAX stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $23,681,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

