Mizuho Increases MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $32.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.
MD has been the subject of several other reports. increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
MEDNAX stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $23,681,000.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.